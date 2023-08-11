Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 540 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 123,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,097. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares in the company, valued at $121,235,031.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $2,458,452.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,266 shares of company stock worth $4,215,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

