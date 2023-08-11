Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Down 4.2%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 204,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 37,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

