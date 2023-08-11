Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 364,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

