Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Raised to $7.40

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $4.55 to $7.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

