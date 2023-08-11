Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.52.
Roblox Stock Up 3.9 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 350.47%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
