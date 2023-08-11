Robert Half Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Robert Half in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 26.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Robert Half by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 97,058 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Robert Half by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.