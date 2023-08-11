River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 690 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

KHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,128. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

