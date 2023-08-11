River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 14,750 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 868,774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,911,000 after buying an additional 609,444 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,926,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,669. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 812.14, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.