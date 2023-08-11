River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $6.16 Million in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 284,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 3,388,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,154.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,154.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

