River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.94 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.42.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $434.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.66 and a 200 day moving average of $380.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $437.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

