River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.53. 1,029,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,135. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average is $227.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

