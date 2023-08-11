Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 8.2%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. 354,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 396,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Riskified Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Riskified by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

