RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RNG traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,708. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

