RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.53% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

RNG stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

