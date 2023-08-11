Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 605 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.77) to GBX 573 ($7.32) in a report on Monday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 15,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,101. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

