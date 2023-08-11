RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $187 million, a P/E ratio of -155.82 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

