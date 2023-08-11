Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. 8,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

