Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

7/28/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

7/28/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

7/28/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

7/25/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

7/13/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

6/29/2023 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$6.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

