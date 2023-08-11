Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 11th (ANFGF, AOCIF, BIRDF, BIREF, BNEFF, BPCGF, BSRTF, BYDGF, BYLTF, CDNAF)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 11th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,270 ($16.23) to GBX 1,180 ($15.08).

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,140 ($14.57) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80).

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €0.35 ($0.38).

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.25.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$295.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$284.00.

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.50.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$208.00.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79).

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.47).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 159 ($2.03) to GBX 183 ($2.34).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.33) to GBX 113 ($1.44).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$136.00 to C$151.00.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 970 ($12.40).

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 6,400 ($81.79) to GBX 7,000 ($89.46).

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56).

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $16.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 80 ($1.02).

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 165 ($2.11).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £119 ($152.08) to £113 ($144.41).

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.