Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 11th (ANFGF, AOCIF, BIRDF, BIREF, BNEFF, BPCGF, BSRTF, BYDGF, BYLTF, CDNAF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 11th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,270 ($16.23) to GBX 1,180 ($15.08).

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,140 ($14.57) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80).

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$8.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €0.35 ($0.38).

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.25.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$295.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$284.00.

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.50.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$208.00.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 140 ($1.79).

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.47).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 159 ($2.03) to GBX 183 ($2.34).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.33) to GBX 113 ($1.44).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$136.00 to C$151.00.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 640 ($8.18) to GBX 970 ($12.40).

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 6,400 ($81.79) to GBX 7,000 ($89.46).

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56).

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$103.00.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $16.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 80 ($1.02).

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 165 ($2.11).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £119 ($152.08) to £113 ($144.41).

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.