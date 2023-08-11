Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.75 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 44.39%.

Several other research firms have also commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

