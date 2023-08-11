Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

NYSE FMC opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.69. FMC has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

