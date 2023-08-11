Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.37. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $132,741.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $945,815. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

