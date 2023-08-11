Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.57. 766,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,057. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

