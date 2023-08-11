Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
