Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.23. Regis shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 114,984 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

