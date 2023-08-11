RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Up 3,583.3% in July

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 3,583.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 66,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

