Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Realty Income worth $134,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

