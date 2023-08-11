Raymond James Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.38.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.37. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$15.61 and a 52-week high of C$21.90.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

