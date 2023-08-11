Raymond James Lowers Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $7.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.24. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

