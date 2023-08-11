Raymond James Lowers Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $27.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:EE opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.28. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,608,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 513,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $18,206,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.