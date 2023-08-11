Raymond James Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $30.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,885. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $869.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

