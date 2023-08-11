Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.06 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. 39,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $70.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

