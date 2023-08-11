Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

