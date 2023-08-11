Radian Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 330.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.26.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,328. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

