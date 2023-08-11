Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.04 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.45.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 751,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

