Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.04 EPS.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.45.
Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 148,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 134,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 751,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
