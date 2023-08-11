Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.80 million. Quantum also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.04-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Quantum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $0.65 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quantum

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quantum by 16.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

