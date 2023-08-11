Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Qiagen updated its FY23 guidance to at least $2.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.07- EPS.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.34 on Friday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

