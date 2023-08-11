Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,647. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

