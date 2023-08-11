Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Asure Software, Inc. Raised by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asure Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Asure Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 13,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,865. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.