Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for 908 Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

908 Devices stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 37,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.44. 908 Devices has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $21.24.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 77.37%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

