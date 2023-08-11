Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) Decreased by Analyst

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payfare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Payfare’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Payfare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Payfare Trading Up 1.6 %

PAY opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$308.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.33 and a beta of 1.48. Payfare has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

