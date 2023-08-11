Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.89. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,781,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 50.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 251,796 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu bought 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,923,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,928. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

