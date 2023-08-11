Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Lowered by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of C$268.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.27 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.18%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

