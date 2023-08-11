Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Lowered by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of C$268.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$251.27 million.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.48. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.18%.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
