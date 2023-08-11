Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Reduced by Analyst

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.21% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

Further Reading

