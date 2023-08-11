Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of COGT opened at $12.02 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $109,000.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,265,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

