Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 315.45% and a negative net margin of 4,437.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $2.12 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.