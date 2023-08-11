Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

MTW stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.1% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Manitowoc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

