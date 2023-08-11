Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Honest Company, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honest in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Honest has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Honest by 375.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Honest by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

