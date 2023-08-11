Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

TDY stock opened at $383.84 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

