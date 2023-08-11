Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Issued By Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $10.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.73. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $42.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.65 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $263.23 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $271.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

